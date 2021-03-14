Falcon and the Winter Soldier Director Kari Skogland on Pressure After WandaVision Success

✖

WandaVision is one of the highest-rated properties in the entire Marvel stable, whether it be a film or the loads of television from the production house formerly known as Marvel Television. The first television series produced by Marvel Studios earned rave reviews from fans and critics alike, setting a high bar for those Marvel shows coming out later this year. Even then, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier helmer Kari Skogland has yet to feel the pressure with her series coming out next week.

Speaking with The Direct in support of the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series, Skogland says the tone of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is so far from that of WandaVision, she has little worry as to how the show will be received by the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Oh well, listen, I hope we come close to what they accomplished. It's fantastic," the filmmaker said of her predecessor. "So, I mean, I don't know if I feel the pressure so much. We're very different stories, of course, and very different characters. Let's hope we keep the train rolling."

Skogland previously told the same outlet that while she'd love to be a part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season Two, there have been zero talks about expanding upon the series. In fact, the filmmaker even went the length to say she was able to do everything she wanted to within the upcoming six episodes.

"I can’t even answer that because I would say there’s nothing I didn’t get to do in this one, and yet there’s so much more to do," said Skogland. "So, let’s hope that there is a season two. I have no idea whether there will be or not, but I do know there’s always more stories to explore and more characters to have go down the rabbit hole with."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19th.

What other characters do you think might pop up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.