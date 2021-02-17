WandaVision Theory: Ultron Is Hiding In Plain Sight As This Character

✖

In the rare case you haven't traversed Twitter in the past month, WandaVision has been the talk of the town. What's going on with the people in Westview? Why does SWORD want Vision's (Paul Bettany) body so bad? Most importantly — who's the big bad of the series? Six episodes in, the series has yet to unearth a puppetmaster behind WandaWorld, suggesting the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) herself is behind everything, at least as of this writing. Now, one interesting fan theory suggests Ultron could have been in front of our faces the whole time, pulling the strings all along.

In a now-viral tweet shared last week, user @jayspatrol suggested Ultron is back — not in the traditional sense, no. Instead, the Age of Ultron baddie could be masquerading as someone else entirely. Perhaps, as a secondary antagonist on the series — you know, someone along the lines of acting SWORD director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg).

In the Avengers Assemble show, Ultron took a human form as a government official to take out the Avengers So Hayward could be Ultron in disguise and that’s why he wanted Visions corpse pic.twitter.com/jlk0iwiB3S — Jay (@jayspatrol) February 11, 2021

Though it might be a little too bizarre on the surface level, there's a precedent for Ultron's human-like stature thanks to Disney XD's Avengers Assemble series. That's not even taking into account Ultron's intentions of building a human-like body in Age of Ultron.

The way the series has played out so far, the stars have aligned just perfectly for the theory. We now know Hayward himself is primarily after Vision's corpse instead of stopping Wanda, as he's been tracking Vision's vibranium energy signature all along.

Sure, he may want Vision back so SWORD can make weapons from him, but maybe — just maybe — he wants the body back to inhabit it once and for all, bringing his MCU journey full circle.

