Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Debate Marvel's Best Butt in New Stir Crazy Episode

According to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) himself, Captain America is the one with America's ass. Now that Cap has departed the Marvel Cinematic Universe, surely there are several clawing for the desired title — right? Enter, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

On the latest episode of Comedy Central's Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz — which you can find exclusively here on ComicBook.com — the two actors debate who has the next best hind-quarters in the entire MCU. You can see the entire Stir Crazy episode above, featuring the stars of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trying to guess the butts of their costars.

Sometimes they get the guess spot-on, other times...well, you'll see what happens.

Interestingly enough, Stan even drops Evans' now-infamous "News to me" line at the beginning of the episode, the tweet the Captain America star sent after Hollywood trades reported that he inked a deal to return as the famed Avenger. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has since shut down any of those reports.

"I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself," Feige said during the press tour for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier earlier this month.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.

