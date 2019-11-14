The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Photos Shows Off Bucky’s New Look

The next era of streaming has arrived. Earlier this week, the world was gifted with the release of a new streaming platform. Disney is now in the game with its proprietary app which gives fans access to all of its IPs like Star Wars, Muppets, and Marvel. With a slew of original shows in the works, one which fans are looking forward to most is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and that sentiment more than doubled today.

Why? Well, it just so happens some set photos from the show have hit the Internet, and they have fans going wild over Bucky Barnes’ new look.

As shared by a Sebastian Stan fan-page, the set photos show the actor back in character as Bucky. The last time fans saw the character was in Avengers: Endgame during a pivotal scene. The final check-in saw Bucky bid farewell to Steve after the man chose to live out his life in the past. The Steve whom Bucky reunited with was an older one married to Peggy Carter, leaving Bucky to continue his journey of self-discovery solo.

📸 | Sebastian Stan on set of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”! pic.twitter.com/a9voX4Busn — Sebastian Stan Updates (@TheSebNews) November 14, 2019

Of course, Sam Wilson is around as Falcon to help him out, and the hero has some big shoes to fill. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see Sam take on the mantle of Captain America, and Bucky will be involved. In these shots, fans cannot see the WWII soldier dressed in costume, but he still looks dangerous.

Dressed in a leather jacket, the dark piece is buttoned up to hide a black t-shirt underneath. The look is completed with black skinny jeans and leather gloves to hide his prosthetic arm. Most importantly, Bucky has cut his hair short and shaved his facial hair. Bucky looks nothing like he did during his days as the Winter Soldier, and he’s even a far cry from his 1940s appearance. Truly, this show seems like it will introduce a wholly new version of Bucky, and fans are stoked to see where the character will go from here.

