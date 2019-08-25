The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Poster Teases Falcon’s New Cap-Inspired Suit

Amongst other nifty giveaways at D23 this year, the first official poster of Disney+’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was unveiled. Not only does Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes have a fresh new haircut, but it appears Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) is totally getting a Captain America-inspired suit. With his previous suits being largely gray with red accents, this new suit is all white with some red striping. Though it’s note quite apparent in the Snapchat image that’s been circulating, it appears the remainder of the suit features a navy blue color, though it could also be dark grey or black.

Check it out for yourself in the tweet from @NateBrail below.

First poster for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xVC1YEYvR0 — Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) August 25, 2019

Coincidentally enough, Mackie admitted earlier this weekend that he wouldn’t technically be picking up the Captain America moniker. “I am The Falcon. I’ll always be The Falcon. The Moniker will stay the same,” Mackie told Variety.

Tonally, an exact storyline has yet to be teased though we now know both Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp are reprising their roles as Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively. Also joining the cast is Wyatt Russell, who will play John Walker — a character more commonly known to fans at U.S. Agent. At a convention appearance earlier this summer, Stan teased his character’s story arc.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will hit Disney+ next Fall.

