The Falcon and Winter Soldier Confirmed for 2020 Release on Disney+

Later this year, the highly-anticipated Disney+ streaming service will be released so fans can start binging their favorite Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel properties. Of course, this will also feature some original projects, like the reported series The Falcon and Winter Soldier, which takes place in the MCU. During a presentation in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday evening, Marvel Studios confirmed the existence of the series, as well as a release window.

It was confirmed by Kevin Feige that the new Falcon series would arrive in Fall 2020, with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Daniel Bruhl reprising their roles from the films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This series will follow the events of Avengers: Endgame, which means that Mackie’s Falcon will be donning the Captain America suit and shield passed down to him from Steve Rogers.

In fact, it was former Captain America Chris Evans that got to break the news to Mackie that he was being chosen to take up the mantle. During production on Avengers: Endgame, Evans took Mackie aside while a few actors were watching a football game at the former’s house.

“We were shooting in Atlanta and Chris Evans had a bunch of us over to his house to watch a football game, because we all hate the Patriots and he loves the Patriots,” Mackie began. “He and I go downstairs and he’s showing me the house and he’s like, ‘So are you excited?’ I’m like, ‘I mean yeah, it’s gonna be a football game. I love football, I watch football every week, but I didn’t know you were this into it.’ And he’s like, ‘No, about the script. You haven’t read the scene?’ I was like, ‘No.’ So he jumps up, runs out of the room and back in with the script and hits me with the script. He’s like ‘Page 85! Read it! Read it!’ And he sits there like a kid watching [me read it].”

Are you looking forward to The Falcon and Winter Soldier? Let us know in the comments!