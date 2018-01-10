Fan-Made Fantastic Four Poster Puts The Team In Marvel Cinematic Universe

Now that the Fantastic Four are part of the Marvel Studios family, fans can’t wait to see them make their onscreen debut, and a new fan poster shows what that could look like.

The poster was submitted by SPYRAL_super_hero on Reddit and shows a rebuilt Star Tower with a very different logo on it. That logo is the Fantastic Four’s 4 symbol, and you can see the Human Torch flying away from it in the distance. Seeing this at the end of any Phase 3 film would be a monumental tease for the next set of films, and you can see the poster in the image below.

Now, Infinity War is pretty much done now and Avengers 4 is in the midst of filming, so any effects of the deal will likely not surface until phase 4. Still, an after credits scene for Avengers 4 or Captain Marvel is possible, so maybe this could become a reality sooner than we think.

The Fantastic Four along with the X-Men are now back under Marvel control thanks to Disney’s blockbuster deal with 21st Century Fox. Disney acquired a bevy of assets, but the biggest get was the 20th Century Fox division, which held the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four films. 20th Century Fox is still producing films though, as the deal truly won’t be finalized and in effect until sometime in 2019. Still, don’t expect any Fantastic Four projects from Fox in the meantime.

The license has had a rough go of it at Fox. The original film actually managed to do pretty well, with a mostly positive reception amongst fans. Unfortunately, that changed with the disappointing sequel, which killed any continuation of the franchise. Fantastic Four was then rebooted by Fox with a much different tone, but the fil had a bevy of issues during development, causing the final film that hit theaters to bomb.

The good news is at Marvel Studios the franchise will get a fresh start, and hopefully this will be the one that sticks.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 5.