Fans React to Anthony Mackie’s Stylish New Suit in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Set Photos

Earlier today some new photos from the set of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier made their way online thanks to paparazzi site Just Jared. In the photos Falcon/Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), and Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) appear to be caught in an action set piece from the Disney+ series, but it’s not the action that has fans talking, it’s Anthony Mackie’s very unique suit that he’s wearing in character.

In the photos, Bucky is wearing his new costume and showing off his brand new arm, Zemo is wearing a cozy looking new hooded jacket, and Sharon Carter can be seen in a stylish new outfit too. It’s star Anthony Mackie that is drawing all the eyes in his suit. Mackie’s new suit, while not his upgraded Falcon or even Captain America gear, is certainly a choice by the costume department. A brown ensemble with orange and yellow accents, fans immediately had a variety of reactions to the new suit ranging from love to hate. We’ve collected the best for you below!

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to land on Disney+ next fall.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

That’s America’s ass

It’s almost as if Anthony Mackie spoke to the costume designer and said, “Yeah, that’s right. Emphasize the ass.” #AmericasAss pic.twitter.com/HpDljJFg5m — Falcon & Winter Soldier (@FWSupdates) December 24, 2019

Falcons are like onions

The Falcon’s suit offers a whole new layer to this onion i was not expecting pic.twitter.com/7EtMY535Th — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) December 23, 2019

Are they birds? Look like Pineapples to me

I need ya’ll to focus… there’s birds, maybe falcons, in his suit KING pic.twitter.com/G0aYN3eUxD — the sensational she-lavs (@ironvell) December 23, 2019

Heart eyes emoji indeed

Anthony Mackie in this suit 🙌🏼 😍 I love it so much pic.twitter.com/AE8JoEnkLs — bianca (@isthisbianca) December 23, 2019

Lots of questions

Oh em

anthony mackie in this suit. oh my pic.twitter.com/UgFF0OFoIP — who the fucky is bucky? (@WYNTERBVRNES) December 23, 2019

Some were not impressed though

i know y’all better get sam out of that uglie suit i know you better stop going to anthony mackie’s personal closet to dress that man i know you better stoP NOW!!!! — girth brooks (@captsamwiIson) December 23, 2019

Well it’s a suit.

What is mackie wearing? 🤔🤔 https://t.co/Wzm9d1ZICp — tired all the time (@blvthatschlitz) December 23, 2019

Considering the suit, it’s a possibility

Is Falcon SAUCED out?! https://t.co/eXCPls0zRe — Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich Stan Account (@DominicJermealM) December 24, 2019

Maybe it’s a comic homage??