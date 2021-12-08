Fantastic Four Star Reacts to the Idea of a Return for the MCU

To say that 2015’s Fantastic Four was full of missed opportunities would be an understatement, as reports have been emerging for the years since it was released about the behind-the-scenes challenges faced by the cast and crew, despite the inherent potential of the talent involved in the project. The beloved characters have now officially returned to Marvel Studios following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, leaving some fans to wonder if those actors could reprise their roles. Sue Storm actor Kate Mara recently weighed in on the possible chance to play the hero again, noting that such a project would be dependent upon the filmmakers involved, yet such an opportunity seems unlikely. Mara can currently be heard in the podcast movie Ghostwriter, available now on podcast platforms.

When asked by ComicBook.com how she’d react to a call from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about returning to the role, Mara noted, “I’m like, ‘Who’s directing?’” while also confessing, “Sadly, I don’t think anyone’s calling to ask me to do that, but, sure, in a fantasy world.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joining Mara in the film were Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, and Toby Kebbell, all of which were rising stars who had proven their talents in previous efforts. Adding to the excitement was that the film came from Josh Trank, who had delivered the unconventional superhero story Chronicle.

Sadly, before the film even hit theaters, it was mired in disappointment, with Trank himself publicly denouncing the film on social media ahead of its theatrical release, voicing his complaints of studio mandates over a number of elements of the project. Trank noted that, even on set, he was feeling pressure from the studio and producers to make the film they wanted to see as opposed to allowing him to deliver his vision.

“It was like being castrated,” Trank explained to Polygon last year. “You’re standing there, and you’re basically watching producers blocking out scenes, five minutes ahead of when you get there, having [editors hired] by the studio deciding the sequence of shots that are going to construct whatever is going on, and what it is that they need. And then, because they know you’re being nice, they’ll sort of be nice to you by saying, ‘Well, does that sound good? You can say yes or no.’”

Mara might be soured on the entire idea of the character, however, having detailed last year that she underwent difficulties while filming, not only from the studio, but other members of the filmmaking team.

“I think that speaking up is something that I think that, we all probably learn it over and over again, to follow your instincts and if you’re feeling a certain thing that is uneasy or whatever, there’s a reason for it,” Mara detailed to Collider. “But, because it was such a big movie and, again, usually, except in this case, when you’re in a big superhero movie, they usually do incredibly well, like almost always. So even if it’s challenging, or this or that, or not everything’s perfect, it’s probably good for you to do it. That was sort of what I was being told and also was telling myself.”

She added, “And I don’t regret doing it at all, but do regret not having stood up for myself. I regret that for sure. Because if my daughter ended up acting and was in a situation like that where she felt like she couldn’t speak up – meanwhile, I’m a pretty tough person and I really do advocate for myself. Granted, this was a few years ago and maybe this situation was different, but if I was in that situation today, it just wouldn’t have happened or it just would have been a different environment I think. So again, good learning experience, you know?”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Fantastic Four in the MCU. Mara can currently be heard in the podcast movie Ghostwriter, available now on podcast platforms.

Would you like to see Mara reprise the role? Let us know in the comments below!