Marvel Announces Fantastic Four: Grand Design

The history of the Marvel Universe began with Fantastic Four #1 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. History will be retold in Fantastic Four: Grand Design from acclaimed cartoonist Tom Scioli in October.

Following in the tradition of Ed Piskor’s X-Men: Grand Design trilogy, Scioli will put his own spin on the history of Marvel’s First Family. But Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Thing, and the Human Torch won’t be the only Marvel Characters featured. Early issues of Fantastic Four included the first appearances of Black Panther, the Inhumans, and more. They will also appear in Tom Scioli’s new series as it unifies decades of Fantastic Four stories into a singular narrative.

As an artist known for his love of Jack Kirby, Scioli seems like the perfect choice to give the Fantastic Four the Grand Design treatment. “Fantastic Four is like the Magna Carta of Marvel, this founding document, so being allowed to get my hands on it is thrilling,” Scioli says. “They’ve given me a tremendous amount of creative freedom to just go for it.”

Piskor will provide a variant cover for the first issue of Fantastic Four: Grand Design. He says, “Scioli has such unadulterated respect and reverence for the subject matter that I think we can all agree, the Fantastic Four are in great hands with this project!”

Fantastic Four: Grand Design launches in October. Check out the covers and three preview pages below.

FANTASTIC FOUR: GRAND DESIGN #1 of 2

Written by TOM SCIOLI

Penciled by TOM SCIOLI

Cover by TOM SCIOLI

VARIANT BY ED PISKOR

CORNER BOX VARIANT BY TOM SCIOLI

Because you demanded it! The bestselling GRAND DESIGN franchise continues with Marvel’s First Family! Brought to you by critically-acclaimed cartoonist TOM SCIOLI (GODLAND, TRANSFORMERS VS. GI JOE) in the sole-authorship tradition made famous by ED PISKOR’S X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN trilogy! Join the Watcher and witness how it all began… Plus appearances by the biggest names in Marvel history!: Doctor Doom! Black Panther! Namor! Galactus! Mole Man! The Inhumans!

48 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

Fantastic Four: Grand Design #1 Cover

Fantastic Four: Grand Design #1 Corner Box Variant

Fantastic Four: Grand Design #1 Ed Piskor Variant

Fantastic Four: Grand Design #1 Preview Page 1

Fantastic Four: Grand Design #1 Preview Page 2

Fantastic Four: Grand Design #1 Preview Page 3