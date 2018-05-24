‘Fantastic Four’ Crew Had Jackets Making Fun of ‘Terminator Genisys’ Struggles

The failure of 2015’s Fantastic Four reboot has become a bit of an open secret in the nerd world. But as it turns out, the film’s cast and crew had a rather unique outlook on things — namely, through poking fun at Terminator Genisys.

Emilia Clarke, who starred as Sarah Connor in Genisys, recently spoke about the film’s response in an interview with Vanity Fair. As the article reveals, Genisys’ various production issues became a bit of a running joke for those involved with Fantastic Four, culminating in the crew getting special jackets made.

“News of the rocky production traveled, and Clarke says the crew on the famously disastrous Fantastic Four, which was filming nearby, even had jackets made that read, AT LEAST WE’RE NOT ON TERMINATOR.” The article explained. “‘Just to give you a summary,’ she says, laughing.”

Granted, Fantastic Four certainly had it’s fair share of problems – namely, the major creative differences between 20th Century Fox and director Josh Trank. Still, this notion that they were so relieved to not be involved with Genisys is interesting, especially when paired with Clarke’s other comments about the film.

“[Genisys director Alan Taylor] was eaten and chewed up on Terminator.” Clarke revealed. “He was not the director I remembered. He didn’t have a good time. No one had a good time.”

And while another reboot of Terminator, which will star Agents of SHIELD‘s Gabriel Luna as the titular robot, is slated for November 2019, Clarke revealed that she is “relieved” to not have to return for any Genisys sequels.

Unfortunately, the future of the Fantastic Four franchise isn’t as concrete at this point and time. Many have theorized that the quartet of heroes could officially enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe once the Disney/Fox deal goes through, but a new report suggests that Comcast could potentially put that in jeopardy. But if the Fantastic Four do end up entering the MCU, it sounds like there’s certainly potential to make a much better reboot.

“I think we all agree that the Fantastic Four need the correct story told.” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo said in a recent interview. “[They’re] characters who were important to me, Ben Grimm was one of my favorites. And I think there’s a version of that film and that world that still needs to be told.”

