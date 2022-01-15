Fantastic Four: Marvel Fans Want John Krasinski to Play Reed Richards Really, Really Badly

The internet really, really, really wants John Krasinski to play Reed Richards. Before long, Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four will begin principal photography before too long at all, and a new internet rumor suggests Krasinski could be appearing as the patriarch of Marvel’s First Family as soon as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the rumor itself has no factual basis behind it, the internet can’t help but rally around the fan-casting once again. After all, The Office alumnus has been one of the most popular choices to play the character.
At one point, Krasinski even told ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian that he’d love to play Mr. Fantastic should the opportunity ever arise.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“I would love to do it. I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing,” the actor said at the time. “I genuinely have had no conversations or don’t know anything that’s happening with that. I’m awaiting Kevin’s announcements of what the hell’s happening with that as much as you are.”
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Don’t Play
Stay Calm
Most Popular Fancast
Tears
All Hype
Don’t Give Me Hope
Perfect
*****
Fantastic Four has yet to set a release date.
Who do you want to see play Marvel’s First Family? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!