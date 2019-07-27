Spider-Man: Far From Home Theory Suggests Movie Introduced the Fantastic Four

For a film that featured master illusionist as its primary antagonist, it’s pretty understandable Spider-Man: Far From Home had its fair share of twists and turns. Just when we thought it was all over, Jon Watts and company upended the status quo again, dropping two major twists in the movie’s post-credits scene — one of which is the basis of a growing fan theory online that involves the Fantastic Four. Though you’ve had weeks to see it by now, it should be noted some pretty big Far From Home spoilers follow!

The moment in question is when we find out Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) hasn’t really been on Earth. Rather, he’s seemingly been in space working with Skrulls and other alien races on what many are assuming to be the home base of SWORD. And that’s where the Fantastic Four comes into play. In a brief, yet sturdy theory from u/Capt-_-Anxiety, it’s theorized the Fantastic Four will end up being members of Nick Fury’s new intergalactic peacekeeping force and that’s how they manage to get powers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the surface, one has to admit the theory makes quite a bit of sense. Even though Marvel Studios has started to move further into non-linear storytelling with each passing phase, this would make it a pretty seamless introduction to bring a team into the MCU that’s already gotten three movies before. It’d also follow the production house’s MO for planting Easter eggs in the films quite some time ahead of major revelations.

On the flip side, there’s something to be said about another common thought process among some fans that the Fantastic Four should be a period pieces set in the 1960s. Thanks to the magic of both Quantum Realm time-travel and the Negative Zone, a location Marvel can now use, it’d be easy enough to explain their ability to hold off aging for 50-some years.

How do you think the First Family will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU! Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.