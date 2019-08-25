First Look at WandaVision Revealed at D23 Expo in New Poster

The hits just keep on coming for Marvel Studios at Disney’s D23 Expo, as they now are unveiling new images from many of their upcoming movies as well as series exclusive to the Disney+ streaming service. And now they’re peeling back the curtain on the suburban household of Scarlet Witch and Vision.

A brand new poster for WandaVision was just released at D23 Expo, showing off the ’60s aesthetic reminiscent of The Dick Van Dyke Show that the producers mentioned during their presentation at the convention. Just by the poster alone, this is going to be unlike anything else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Check it out in the image below!

The series is set to feed into the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Elizabeth Olsen set to co-star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. But first, she’ll be reunited with her beloved Vision, who was brutally killed when Thanos ripped the Mind Stone out of his head in Avengers: Infinity War.

This series seems to be exploring the extent of Wanda Maximoff’s powers, which have only been teased to being limitless in the films as she destroyed an Infinity Stone and was able to defeat Thanos in combat — until he cheated by using his massive spaceship to “rain fire.”

But the series is already being pitched as part sitcom, part MCU movie, so it’s likely that WandaVision will explore her reality-altering abilities. In fact, Olsen and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased that she’ll go full-on Scarlet Witch by the end of the series, causing speculation that she might become a major threat to friends and foes alike.

In fact, there are a couple clues in that poster that show things might not be what they seem, from the red glow surrounding the television to the silhouette of Wanda projected onto the wall behind them; in that particular instance, the unmistakable headdress of the comic version of the character is prominently displayed.

WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently teased that these shows will have the same resources as big budget films, so they should be considered as really long movies.

“I mean, first of all, with Marvel doing Disney+, it’s not at all the small screen, you know? It’s still the big screen, but streaming,” Schaeffer told Variety at D23 Expo. “And so there’s still the same sense of grandeur and the same scope and the same opportunities and the same resources, so it just really feels like an enormous movie. We say it’s like a run of a comic, which is just really exciting to do.”

WandaVision will go premiere on Disney+ in the Spring of 2021.