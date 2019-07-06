There’s a Tragic Subtle Flash Thompson Subplot in Spider-Man: Far From Home

The new Spider-Man movie made a lot more moves to further establish the Wallcrawler’s gallery of rogues in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But there was also a lot of subtle development for Peter Parker’s biggest rival at his high school. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, minor details continue to flesh out the bully Flash Thompson‘s personal life, and not everything is as great as the avid SnapChatter would have his followers believe.

In fact, the movie goes a long way to drum up some sympathy for Flash despite how much he attempts to make Parker’s life a living hell.

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

In the film, Flash is constantly live streaming his daily routines, an act that actually helps save the day in the film’s final battle. But it seems like he’s trying to connect with people via social media because his home life isn’t as rewarding as he would make it seem.

When Peter receives his last gift from Tony Stark, an AI-empowered defense system that’s accessed via a pair of high-tech glasses, he accidentally uses its surveillance systems and hacks into the cellphones of his teachers and classmates on the trip.

During this scene, he notes that Flash’s father is very sick to the point where the bully is actually worried about him, and that he hasn’t contacted his family throughout the entire trip.

The movie adds a bit more of a depressing flavor on to Flash’s circumstances at the end when they return from Europe; nearly every kid is picked up by their parents, who are all eager to see them after the dangerous battles against the Elementals, except for Flash who is greeted by his family driver.

Flash innocently asks if his mother couldn’t make it, and only receives a nod. He looks visibly upset, but the scene cuts away and the film moves on before we could see anything else.

Flash, played by Tony Revolori, has been one of the most interesting characters in the new Spider-Man movies, and he’s made a lot more complex with these new wrinkles.

Hopefully the next Spider-Man movie continues to develop these aspects of the character and perhaps give Flash a bigger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we move toward the next phase.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.