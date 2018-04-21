‘Deadpool 2’ Director Comments on How Fox/Disney Merger Would Affect Future Films

Deadpool is clearly an adult-themed, R-rated franchise. That’s what people love so much about it. Properties owned by Disney, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are quite the opposite. So what’s going to happen when the proposed Disney/Fox merger finally goes through?

This has been the question on the minds of most Deadpool fans as this merger looms, hoping that the Merc with a Mouth won’t be toned down to fit into the Disney brand. David Leitch, director of the upcoming Deadpool 2, had some different thoughts.

While speaking to Fandango about the new movie, Leitch said that the idea of Deadpool mixing in with certain Avengers characters could actually work out pretty well.

“I think it’ll be exciting for fans,” Leitch responded when asked about the merger. “What I like about Deadpool is I think that the more you can put Deadpool in a box, the more he wants to push outside of it. Pairing him with people that you think would confine him, it’s a challenge to be irreverent, and it’s a challenge to keep the same sort of subversive nature. I think there’s something interesting about that. I don’t know. Who would he pair with? Captain America, that’d be pretty funny. I don’t know. There are definitely some people. I mean, I’m a fan of that sort of whole Marvel universe. I think you could just throw a dart at a board and put Deadpool next to them, and it would be funny.”

To be honest, that’s not a bad idea. Think about Captain America’s relationship with Tony Stark in the MCU. One is wholesome and hates the idea of foul language, while the other is a genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist that doesn’t have a care in the world what kind of language he uses. Letting a loose cannon like Deadpool interact with a guy like Captain America would be more than interesting.

Then again, all of this is dependent on if and when the sale of 21st Century Fox to Disney actually goes through. It’s also worth wondering whether or not Kevin Feige and the folks in charge of Marvel Studios actually want to introduce Deadpool. They’ll surely want to bring the X-Men into the fold, but Deadpool has worked well enough on his own.

If it ain’t broke, why fix it?

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters on May 18. Tickets are on sale now.