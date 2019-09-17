Funko’s X-Men Green Suit Phoenix Glow-in-the-Dark Pop Figure Exclusive Arrives Today

Funko and Entertainment Earth have teamed up to release an exclusive X-Men Phoenix Pop figure featuring Jean Grey in her green and gold costume (a Funko first)! As you can see, she absolutely radiates power thanks to the glow-in-the-dark eye effect and her semi-translucent hair. If you want to get your hands on one, here’s what you need to know…

The X-Men Phoenix Green Suit Glow-in-the-Dark Pop figure will be available to order at Entertainment Earth via this link starting at 9am PST (12pm EST) today, September 17th. The previously released Dark Phoenix Pop figure with the same pose is also available to order here. On that note, below you will find two additional superhero-focused Funko Pop exclusives that should be on your radar right now.

First off, with Batwoman starring Ruby Rose set to join The CW’s “Arrowverse” lineup of DC shows on October 6th, Funko has released the #297 DC Super Heroes Batwoman Pop figure. It features Kate Kane with her costume and red hair in full effect.

The Batwoman Pop figure is a limited edition Previews Exclusive, so we highly suggest reserving one here before they sell out. Shipping is slated for December.

Finally, Funko and Entertainment Earth recently launched this graffiti splattered Jokerized Batman exclusive Pop, and it was still available to order right here at the time of writing with shipping slated for January. The release date has already been pushed back from November, so grab one before it moves out further or sells out completely.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.