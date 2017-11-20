Lizzy Caplan in Talks to Join ‘Gambit’

The ball is finally rolling on Gambit, and it looks like Channing Tatum is no longer the only member of the cast.

According to Variety, Masters of Sex star Lizzy Caplan has been cast in the solo film set in the X-Men universe. Details regarding her role are being kept under wraps, but she’s said to be the female lead.

The solo X-Men film has reportedly been in works for some time, but only recently has it seemed like production was moving along.

Channing Tatum is set to star as the titular character for Fox, a mutant who is able to control energy and weaponize small objects like playing cards. In addition to starring in the film, Tatum has been attached as a producer for some time.

Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski is set to helm the film for the studio. The film is eyeing a February 12, 2019 release date.

Caplan is widely-known for her role in Mean Girls, and has gained even more popularity in recent years with parts in 127 Hours, Now You See Me 2 and The Interview.