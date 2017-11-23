‘Gambit’ Rumored To Begin Production Next Year

Things are moving right along on Gambit and the latest update reveals that the movie may have set filming dates.

Omega Underground has been following Gambit news closely and in their latest update, they report that the X-Men spinoff film may be shooting early next year — specifically between February and July. Both Fox and director Gore Verbinski are reportedly looking at those dates to shoot ahead of a Valentine’s Day 2019 release date.

As has been previously reported, the film is looking to shoot in New Orleans and the studio has hired location scouts that are looking around the Big Easy for the film. While location is important to any film, New Orleans is specifically important to Gambit as it is where the comic book character is from.

Production dates are just the latest update for Gambit. Earlier this week news surfaced that casting for the film has begun with Lizzy Caplan joining Channing Tatum on the film. While Caplan’s character is unknown at this time, previously reported character breakdowns suggest that Bella Donna Boudreaux may be the film’s female lead. Remy’s wedding with Bella Donna is said to be in the film in some form so having Caplan play Bella Donna is a real possibility. However, there are said to be multiple female roles in the upcoming film.

It’s also been reported that Multiple Man/Jamie Madrox may also appear in the film as part of Remy’s crew. With James Franco presently attached to the role of Madrox and Franco having worked with Caplan on numerous projects as well as with Tatum in the past, Omega Underground suggests that news of Franco joining the cast as well may be coming soon.

Gambit is set for release on February 14, 2019.

