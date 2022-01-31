Ghost Rider Trends Ahead of His Rumored MCU Arrival

Ghost Rider is the new Daredevil. Now that Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has officially made his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems as if the Spirit of Vengeance is the next character fans are campaigning to return in some shape, way, or form. Sunday night, the beloved Marvel horror character started to trend on Twitter for a variety of reasons, including rumors he may finally return to live-action sooner rather than later.

No project has officially been announced by Marvel Studios, and the latest actor to play the character—Gabriel Luna on Agents of SHIELD—told us last fall he hasn’t been contacted about a reprisal just quite yet.

“I try to stay in the moment. This is interesting, in talking to you, it’s the first time I’ve done some recollection of the experience. You never say no. You always say that it comes down to the story,” Luna said at the time.

He added, “If it’s a great story and it makes sense and if I still feel the way I felt when I was reading for Jed and Moe that first day with Sarah Finn, it was a few years back, if I still feel it’s just like breathing, that’s what I felt with the character previously, then absolutely.”

Jim Knows

Keep your spider-man multiverse. Give me the Ghost Rider multiverse please. pic.twitter.com/ojMvOTRyEm — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 31, 2022

Go Johnny Go

I would absolutely love to see Johnny use his Ghost Rider chains like this in his new series 👁 pic.twitter.com/q2jq0Y5zWF — 🩸Count Doge🩸 (@HellOfVenom) January 29, 2022

Murdock Who

Ghost rider hating daredevil is the funniest thing pic.twitter.com/87SiX5h4H8 — ⚔️Darz Adam Mugen mercenary for hire 🤺 (@darzmugen) January 28, 2022

Hey Kev

explaining to kevin feige why keanu would be the perfect ghost rider pic.twitter.com/T9qzcfJyT2 — keanu archive (@reevesthinker) January 25, 2022

Really, Really, Really

“Ghost Rider” is trending on twitter because people really like Ghost Rider — Killjoy McCoy (@letsgoayo) January 31, 2022

Ketch Always

No disrespect to Johnny Blaze, but Danny Ketch will always be MY Ghost Rider. #90s pic.twitter.com/EjHyZAF1yV — Geek To Me Radio (@GeekToMeRadio) January 31, 2022

Surprise, Surprise

People THINK they understand superhero comics but they would be SHOCKED to discover that Ghost Rider is an on-fire skeleton from hell who rides an on-fire motorcycle and somehow isn’t marvel comics’ most successful character — Killjoy McCoy (@letsgoayo) January 31, 2022

Frazetta = GOAT

https://twitter.com/ComicsintheGA/status/1487932904860696579?s=20&t=pM0b8f6r78wrOPwZdrx_Iw

*****

Blaze can be seen in both Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, now streaming on Hulu while Robbie Reyes can be seen in the fourth season of Agents of SHIELD on Netflix.

Who would you like to see play the Spirit of Vengeance? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!