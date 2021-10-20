Agents of SHIELD’s Gabriel Luna Reveals One Condition to Returning as Ghost Rider

Gabriel Luna is willing to return as Ghost Rider under one condition: the story has to be right. The actor caught up with ComicBook.com for our Hellfire and Brimstone: A Celebration of Marvel’s Ghost Rider piece, chatting about all things Robbie Reyes and his time as the Spirit of Vengeance. Though the actor has largely moved on from the role, he’s still willing to return if a future property is as well-written as his previous role, the actor tells us.

“I try to stay in the moment. This is interesting, in talking to you, it’s the first time I’ve done some recollection of the experience. You never say no. You always say that it comes down to the story,” Luna says.

He adds, “If it’s a great story and it makes sense and if I still feel the way I felt when I was reading for Jed and Moe that first day with Sarah Finn, it was a few years back, if I still feel it’s just like breathing, that’s what I felt with the character previously, then absolutely.”

But what initially drew him to the role in the first place?

“That’s what I loved about Felipe [Smith]’s writing was just the soulful nature of Robbie as this intelligent young man,” the actor remembers. “His responsibility, his paternal nature, all these really beautiful qualities that he had that existed in the prior iterations. So that’s what I love about this particular Ghost Rider and it all comes from Robbie and just his … I always said in interviews it’s his love for his family, his love for his brother is the superpower, and that’s what gives him the ability to rein in the flaming head.”

