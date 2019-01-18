‘Glass’ Director on ‘Avengers’ Crossover Fight

The Avengers would easily dismantle the characters of Glass in a brawl according Glass mastermind M. Night Shyamalan.

While Glass pulls characters with touches of superhuman abilities together from a franchise more than a decade old, the characters’ creator admits they would not put up much of a fight in a crossover with Marvel’s mightiest heroes. “It’s very hard to imagine because the whole point is no one flies, there is no lasers coming out of eyes,” Shyamalan told Fox’s Kevin McCarthy. “There’s none of that. it’s just an extension to what the human body can do to some extent. The only way they could exist in the Glass world is if they were at a press junket or something like that.”

Of course, it is going to be a bit ironic to hear Samuel L. Jackson‘s Mr. Glass use the word “avenge” in Glass given his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After uniting a band of heroes to save the world for Marvel Studios, he is now putting together a team of villains in the psychological thriller which is quite a bit more grounded than the Marvel films.

“Everything has it’s own sort of rules and regulations in how you operate inside of a world,” Jackson said (also in the video above). “There are characters that specifically ask you to do things that are outside of your comfort zone, sometimes, and that’s fun to do,” Jackson said. “You learn specific skills that you did not have before you got that job or are just filling yourself with information about stuff that you didn’t know. There are things that challenge you in different ways. Quentin [Tarantino] challenges everybody in terms of what the language is and how the language is used.”

Over the course of the extended four-day weekend because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Glass is anticipated to debut atop of the box office in its first weekend, making anywhere from $105 million to $120 million globally. Should the film make $120 million in its opening weekend, the latest flick in M. Night Shyamalan‘s Unbreakable trilogy. Split opened just over $40 million in 2017 while Unbreakable tallied a $30.3 million opening in 2000.

Glass is now playing in theaters.