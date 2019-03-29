The Golden Girls Get Their Own ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters

The Avengers: Endgame posters have been a goldmine for fans, as they’ve used the “Avenge the Fallen” format and inserted their favorite characters into the mix. While we’ve had a few pop up with other Marvel or DC characters, this has led to plenty of other posters featuring characters that don’t have to do with superheroes at all, and some of those are the best ones of the bunch. That is especially true of a brand new fan-made set of posters created by Mike Dennison, and if you’re a fan of the Golden Girls you will find them absolutely hilarious and also a bit sad, with one major exception.

The first four images depict each of the Golden Girls, and sadly three of them are in black and white. Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Blanch (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) are sporting the black and white, but there is one surviving member of the classic foursome, and Rose (Betty White) is in full color.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Honestly that would be epic enough, but Denison also went on to create several other posters features characters from the classic show, including Dorothy’s ex-husband Stan (Herb Edelman), their neighbor Mrs. Claxton (Nan Martin), Burt Reynolds, Harry Weston (Richard Mulligan), and Rose’s stuffed bear Fernando among others, and you can check them all out in the thread below.

Golden Girls has become just as popular as it was back when it was on tv thanks to being available on HULU and it’s knack for quotable lines. The series ran from 1985 to 1992, and was a huge hit that spun off not only Empty Nest but also The Golden Palace, though that one didn’t last very long.

As for Endgame, there won’t be any Betty White cameos, but there will be no shortage of characters aiming for screentime. The remaining heroes will take the fight to Thanos with some help from their newest member Captain Marvel as they aim to set the world right.

You can check out the official description below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!