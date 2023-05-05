Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director Reveals How Second to Last Shot Was Filmed

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 director James Gunn is teasing fans with a new video that he claims reveals how he filmed the second-to-last shot of the threequel. In the video, Gunn is seen up on a rig above a set wrapped in blue screen, working with cinematographer Henry Braham to get the shot. Instead of any juicy teasers about what the shot involves, Gunn captioned the post with some geeky film school goodness, letting fans know what kind of camera and setup he used.

"Myself & Cinematographer Henry Braham working together to shoot the 2nd-to-last shot on #GotGVol3 with a @RED_Cinema camera on a Stabileye Nano," Gunn wrote in his tweet. "This is the smaller version of the Stabileye 1st used on The Suicide Squad – the larger version was 1st used on Vol 2 & later on 1917."

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 has Marvel fans primed and ready for both a fun ride – and a heartbreaking one. Gunn has made it clear that this will be the end of the ride for his Guardians saga:

"The majority of the last ten years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians. I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me," Gunn posted on the final day of principal photography. "It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters – that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love." He also added that the "last shot was a reminder of the warm impermanence of life & love, & how that impermanence makes it so precious, so valuable, & is a good reason to be grateful for what I have right now."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will bring back Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). The film will also introduce Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role – which rumors indicate could be The High Evolutionary.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 1 & 2 are now streaming on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates, but are expected sometime in 2022.