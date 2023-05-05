Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Shares Photos of Real-Life Raccoon Rocket Was Based On

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is is currently in production and it will mark the final film to feature the entire team James Gunn brought together on the big screen back in 2014. Gunn is often sharing fun content on social media, and this week he shared a hilarious set of photos with animals that his phone mistook for cats. One of the animals was Oreo the raccoon, who Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) was based on. When one fan asked about the raccoon photo, Gunn treated his followers to even more Oreo content.

"In honor of #Caturday, I searched 'cat' on my iPhone & here are some things it thinks are a cat," Gunn shared. "Tell me more about that Raccoon situation," @JHales replied. "That was my buddy Oreo, a rescued raccoon who Rocket was based on. I loved him. He'd run and tackle me every time he saw me," Gunn explained. You can check out the director's posts below:

In honor of #Caturday, I searched “cat” on my iPhone & here are some things it thinks are a cat. pic.twitter.com/xcxkDXUR6Y — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 30, 2022

That was my buddy Oreo, a rescued raccoon who Rocket was based on. I loved him. He'd run and tackle me every time he saw me. https://t.co/At0mhrAZIg pic.twitter.com/HYvUEDnEqf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 1, 2022

There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, and Gunn has previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to die. In the past, Gunn has actually gotten death threats over Twitter because people are so worried he might kill off Rocket. Gunn took it in stride and pointed out the fact that he's going to eventually die, whether Rocket does or not.

"Honesty they're great, I love this cast and crew," Gunn recently wrote on Twitter when asked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "But there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us." The director also responded to a fan that said that this doesn't have to be the last Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Gunn added, "It does with this cast."

After the latest confirmation that this is the end of the Guardians team, fans took to social media to express their fears about who might not survive the movie, and they're not the only ones to show a little sadness online. Karen Gillan (Nebula) also took to Twitter to react to Gunn's latest statement, sharing a slew of sad emojis.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023. But first, the Guardians will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8th and in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special later this year.