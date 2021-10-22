Guardians of the Galaxy 3: James Gunn Debunks Rumors He’s Cast The Suicide Squad Star as Moondragon

You might want to stop holding your breath when it comes to seeing Daniela Melchior as Moondragon. Friday afternoon, Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn was quick to debunk a rumor gaining traction online suggesting The Suicide Squad star had been cast as the fan-favorite cosmic character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“FALSE,” Gunn tweeted in all caps to the rumor.

In a follow-up tweet, Gunn seemed to tease the possibility of other Squad star joining the cast of the threequel.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1451677599474794497?s=20

Moondragon, of course, is the daughter of Arthur Douglas in the Marvel Comics lore. Douglas is the human identity of Drax the Destroyer, before he was transformed into his alien-like state. Despite the MCU pivoting from Drax’s comic-accurate background, Dave Bautista has said he’d love to see the character adapted to live-action at some point.

“Yeah! Of course!” Bautista previously ScreenRant. “I would love to tell more of the backstory of Drax. Whether or not that will happen, I don’t know. I don’t know if they’ll ever really focus on Drax, but I hope so. I think it’s a really interesting story.”

In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, the Guardians star suggested a solo Drax property would stand-out because of the layered characterization that would be involved.

“It’s such an ingenious way to tell a story because Drax is so heartbroken over the loss of his family, which we touched upon in the first one, but it’s so amazing that they can tell this story without Drax having to break down but through Mantis’ character because her character is so beautiful and so emotional,” Bautista said. “So, I think it was such an ingenious way to tell the story but not only to tell that story of Drax’s heartbreak but also to build that connection between Drax and Mantis. I mean it’s a really brilliant way to tell a story.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

What members of the Guardians would you like to see spin-off shows of?