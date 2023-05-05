Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Karen Gillan Begins Work for Nebula Return

✖

Even though principal photography for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn't expected to begin until later this year, pre-production work on the threequel continues. Director James Gunn previously confirmed he was actively storyboarding the film and now, Karen Gillan is getting mold work done for her Nebula makeup.

In a series of snapshots shared to her Instagram Stories Saturday afternoon, Gillan could be seen getting molding plaster spread across her face and upper torso. In total, Gillan shared four pictures in various degrees of fitting — and you can see the gallery below.

Gillan previously revealed Nebula was initially supposed to die in the first Guardians feature. Now, she's appeared in two Guardians flicks, two Avengers features and will be in both Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“When I signed on to Nebula, it was eight days of filming and she was supposed to die in the first Guardians film,” she explained. “So to go on and be able to evolve the character and then have her be this pivotal role in Endgame was amazing. I didn’t see it coming at all.”

In addition to that, Gillan has also said she's read the script for Vol. 3 and thinks it's the best of the trilogy.

"I don't know exactly," Gillan said about when production would start on the threequel. "I think it'll be in the next couple of years, but I've read Vol. 3 and I think it's the best of the trilogy. I know that we're all really excited to have James Gunn Back as our fearless leader. So we're all just really looking forward to getting back together."

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

What members of the Guardians would you like to see spin-off shows of?