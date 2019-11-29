Karen Gillan Reveals Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Script Is Done & “Wonderful”

Karen Gillan is currently on her global press tour for Jumanji: The Next Level, but the actor is best known for playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally, while plugging her upcoming movie, the actor has been asked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is not currently on the MCU’s Phase Four line-up but is still expected to happen. In fact, Gillan recently told Yahoo! Entertainment that director James Gunn has completed the script for the franchise’s third installment and that it’s “wonderful.”

“I can say that I’ve read it and it’s amazing,” Gillan teased. “We’re all really excited that James is back to complete the trilogy because it wouldn’t have felt right without him. It’s a wonderful, wonderful script.”

During the interview, Gillan also revealed that she did not get the entire script for Avengers: Endgame despite being one of the film’s major players.

“I didn’t get the whole script,” she revealed, “but I got a good chunk of it and so I could easily work out what was happening.”

Gillan also shared that her journey within Marvel has been exciting and unexpected.

“When I signed on to Nebula, it was eight days of filming and she was supposed to die in the first Guardians film,” she explained. “So to go on and be able to evolve the character and then have her be this pivotal role in Endgame was amazing. I didn’t see it coming at all.”

Currently, Gunn is working on DC’s The Suicide Squad, so filming and release dates for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are not yet known.

