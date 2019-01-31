Sean Gunn Assures Fans ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Is Still Getting Made

With this week’s announcement that James Gunn was not only writing but probably also directing DC’s new Suicide Squad movie, it’s now all but guaranteed that he won’t be back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That said, the cast of the Guardians franchise is still determined to make the next movie and complete the trilogy.

During the red carpet for this week’s Stan Lee tribute in Los Angeles, the Associated Press caught up with Sean Gunn, brother of James Gunn who portrays Kraglin in the films and provides the motion capture for Rocket Raccoon. When asked about Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Gunn was quick to point out that, while his brother wouldn’t be involved, the film was still moving forward.

“Well, my brother is doing Suicide Squad 2 right now, which I’m really excited about and I know he’s really excited about,” Gunn said. “I don’t know what’s going on beyond that. I mean, Guardians 3 is gonna get made. We’re gonna make that movie, and we’ll figure out what happens there, but you know, everything ends up having a way of working itself out I think.”

As everyone knows by now, James Gunn was fired from the Guardians franchise by Disney last summer, after tweets from 2008 and 2009 containing offensive jokes were brought to the surface. In the time since his firing, the entire cast of Guardians has called for his reinstatement, as have several of his filmmaking peers, including Edgar Wright, Taika Waititi, Chris Miller, and Joe Carnahan.

Sean Gunn addressed the issue during his interview, saying that the outrage of the Internet took over common sense when his brother was removed from his position.

“Things got a little bit crazy for a minute because outrage overwhelmed common sense,” he added. “We’re gonna get there, we’re gonna make our movie and we’re gonna find our way. Maybe it took a couple of years longer than it was supposed to, but so what.”

As he said, everything will work out like it’s supposed to. James Gunn has moved on and will likely begin directing another comic book team-up movie in the next year, as The Suicide Squad is slated for release in the summer of 2021. His script for Guardians 3 is still reportedly being used, considering he was already finished writing it when Disney fired him.

Are you looking forward to The Suicide Squad? Who should take over as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?