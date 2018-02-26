‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director Says Vol. 3 Is Very, Very Different

Don’t expect the same ol’ Guardians when Peter Quill and his band of heroes return!

While phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is mostly a mystery, there is at least one thing we know for sure: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is definitely happening. However, while that is certainly a reason to celebrate, director James Gunn has revealed that the third installment of the franchise will be a lot different than what we’ve come to expect.

During a live Facebook video, Gunn took questions from fans around the world and, as you can imagine, the topic of Guardians Vol. 3 came up on multiple occasions.

“It’s very, very, very different,” Gunn replied, when asked what fans could expect from the new installment. “Very different, but I won’t say how! You’ll have to wait to see the movie, it’s a long time away.”

For those paying attention to the franchise, as well as the greater MCU, something different was probably expected. The events of Avengers: Infinity War will certainly change things for the group, and the addition of Peter’s new Zune will add some different types of music, possibly changing various tonal elements of the film.

As he’s said before, Gunn also noted that the third Guardians film will be the final installment for this specific team. The director also went on to note that he’s not sure what his future with the Guardians holds, and whether he’ll still be working with Marvel after 2020.

“We know that Guardians Vol. 3 is the end of this group of Guardians. So, that’s that,” Gunn said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do if I’m going to stick around at Marvel, if I’m going to do something else, I don’t know where I’m going to go. I haven’t decided yet.”

Fortunately, Gunn has a couple more years to think about what’s next. Until then, the Guardians will team up with the Avengers in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, set to hit theaters on May 4.