Early ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Concept Art Reveals Different Look For Gamora

Andy Park, comic book artist, illustrator, and concept artist, is frequently posting cool images to his Instagram page. Recently, the creative shared an interesting picture of what Gamora could have looked like in Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Here’s another alternate concept design I did of Gamora on the first Guardians of the Galaxy,” Park wrote.

As you can see, she’s got a very different look. Her hair has a white streak a la Rogue instead of the reddish ombre we’ve grown to love, and her face has a few parts that resemble the final look of Nebula, Gamora’s sister.

For comparison, this what Gamora originally looked like when she first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1975:

This is what Zoe Saldana ended up looking like in the films:

Many commenters praised Park’s alternate design, and some even said they preferred it to the final product.

“This is my all time favourite,” @jebelkrong wrote.

“Why didn’t they use this one?!,” @crimson_myrmidon asked.

However, some were quick to jump to the defense of the final look.

“I loveee what you guys ended up with, Zoe really made it come to life!,” @astoldbyalix added.

Park began his career as comic book artist for Extreme Studios, which is a division of Image Comics. He joined the Visual Development team at Marvel Studios in 2010 and has served as the concept illustrator for the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. His list of credits include The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther. He was also the visual development supervisor on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and the upcoming Captain Marvel.

Currently, the fate of Gamora is still up in the air after her tragic death in Avengers: Infinity War. Since she died before The Decimation, fans don’t have high hopes that she’ll be resurrected in Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, with the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 put on hold, there’s no telling when we might see Saldana in the role again. However, she will soon be making her return to the big screen in the four upcoming Avatar sequels.

What do you think of this alternate Gamora look? Tell us in the comments!

The next MCU movie to hit the big screen is Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. Other upcoming MCU movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.