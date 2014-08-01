EPCOT Shows Off New Looks at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Disney Parks is giving fans a better look at the inside of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Earlier today, Disney Parks provided fans with a first look at the inside of EPCOT's brand new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed roller coaster. Not only do the new photos provide an up-close look at the "Wonders of Xandar" pavilion that will serve as the entrance and secondary attraction for the ride, Disney also showed off the loading bay that visitors will enter to actually board the roller coaster. You can take a look at the new photos down below:

Welcome to the Wonders of Xandar. 🌌 Enjoy a sneak peek inside the Xandar Gallery where you'll learn about the people, protectors, and heroes of Xandar. Guardians of the Galaxy: #CosmicRewind opening May 27 at EPCOT. pic.twitter.com/dWb8PgNhdL — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 5, 2022

First sight of the Guardians of the Galaxy: #CosmicRewind Starjumpers inside of the Starcharter loading bay. pic.twitter.com/yonM64ycAb — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 5, 2022

ComicBook.com's very own Brandon Davis is currently visiting EPCOT as part of a media event and shared his own photos of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. You can check out those photos down below as well:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’s Milano model at EPCOT! pic.twitter.com/5EmzUMObWn — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) May 5, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a new indoor roller coaster located at EPCOT. The ride is a "story coaster" in which riders are taken into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to help the Guardians of the Galaxy fight off Eson, a rogue Celestial. The ride is notable in that it launches backwards and is one of the longest indoor roller coasters in the world. Most of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy filmed scenes for the coaster, which were directed by movie director James Gunn.

Of course, the ride is also notable in that it is the first Walt Disney World ride to feature Marvel characters. Even though Disney owns Marvel, a pre-existing agreement signed before Disney purchased the comic book company prohibits most Marvel characters from appearing in theme parks east of the Mississippi River outside of Universal Studios Orlando.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is due to open May 27 to all visitors. The ride will not have a traditional standby queue – visitors will either need to reserve their spot via a free virtual queue or purchase individual Lightning Lane passes.