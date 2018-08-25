Internet Reacts to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Being Delayed Indefinitely

It’s been a tough month for Guardians of the Galaxy fans, and things just got a lot tougher. In the wake of firing James Gunn as the director of the film a month ago, it appears as though Disney’s search for a replacement has been harder than anticipated, with the studio reportedly putting the film on hiatus.

The decision was made to cut ties with Gunn in the wake of alt-right bloggers bringing to light offensive comments the filmmaker made earlier in his career about rape and pedophilia. Despite these comments being made before Gunn was involved with Disney, the studio couldn’t ignore the severity of these remarks, resulting in his removal from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as director.

The film’s cast, as well as many other people in the industry, have spoken out about the precedent that this sets for the studio of firing someone for things they did before being hired.

Though it didn’t have a definite release date, the film was on schedule to head into pre-production in the fall, begin production in early 2019, with a tentative 2020 release date. Recent reports claim that the pre-production team has been dismissed and they are allowed to pursue other projects, yet the length of the production being on hold is unclear.

To say fans are disappointed by this news would be an understatement. Scroll down to see how fans feel about this news!

Just Pennies

The Guardians of the Galaxy box office, to Disney, is those pennies you find down the sides of your couch — Alan (@Aquamomoa) August 24, 2018

Not Surprising

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 being put on hold in the wake of James Gunn being fired is more like common sense thinking. Not really surprising news. — Joey Paur (@JoeyPaur) August 24, 2018

Bring In Thor

Hey uh, @Disney? Yeah, I got two suggestions on how you could save the Guardians of the Galaxy:



1) #RehireJamesGunn

2) If that fails, make Thor 4 and add the Guardians to it. Problem solved. — Eric! (@IAmArique) August 24, 2018

Blame Bautista

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 postponed. Dave should’ve kept that mouth shut pic.twitter.com/coWWDxl8iL — Buzz Buzz Bitch? (@NerdyHive) August 24, 2018

No Idea

Disney is putting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on hold because they have no idea what to do since they fired James Gunn? pic.twitter.com/MMYEEDVMdf — Buster BOI (@Buster_Boy22) August 24, 2018

Bring In More Thors

idea for Guardians of the Galaxy 3: fired all the original cast and make chris hemsworth playing every single role — Midgardian Nerd (@_captain_jay) August 24, 2018

Two Films Are Enough

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 can stay on hold in all honesty. We don’t need a third film. The story finished nicely with 2. Leave it at that. If anything 3 should be with a whole new group. — n a t h a n (@BardoFlak) August 24, 2018

Heart Trouble

This Guardians of the Galaxy situation hurts my poor heart pic.twitter.com/kCo7P3un73 — Manuel Faria (@ManuelDuarte24) August 24, 2018

Re-Hire Gunn

This whole Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 debacle is just ridiculous, just rehire James Gunn.



It’s not as if he is an actual pedophile. He told a bunch of stupid jokes about pedophilia when he was younger and has since apologized for them. — Deon (@imnottayediggs) August 24, 2018

Good Opportunity