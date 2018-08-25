Marvel

Internet Reacts to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Being Delayed Indefinitely

It’s been a tough month for Guardians of the Galaxy fans, and things just got a lot tougher. In […]

By

It’s been a tough month for Guardians of the Galaxy fans, and things just got a lot tougher. In the wake of firing James Gunn as the director of the film a month ago, it appears as though Disney’s search for a replacement has been harder than anticipated, with the studio reportedly putting the film on hiatus.

The decision was made to cut ties with Gunn in the wake of alt-right bloggers bringing to light offensive comments the filmmaker made earlier in his career about rape and pedophilia. Despite these comments being made before Gunn was involved with Disney, the studio couldn’t ignore the severity of these remarks, resulting in his removal from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as director.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film’s cast, as well as many other people in the industry, have spoken out about the precedent that this sets for the studio of firing someone for things they did before being hired.

Though it didn’t have a definite release date, the film was on schedule to head into pre-production in the fall, begin production in early 2019, with a tentative 2020 release date. Recent reports claim that the pre-production team has been dismissed and they are allowed to pursue other projects, yet the length of the production being on hold is unclear.

To say fans are disappointed by this news would be an understatement. Scroll down to see how fans feel about this news!

Just Pennies

Not Surprising

Bring In Thor

Blame Bautista

No Idea

Bring In More Thors

Two Films Are Enough

Heart Trouble

Re-Hire Gunn

Good Opportunity

Tagged:
,

Related Posts