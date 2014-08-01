Guardians of the Galaxy Director Declares Moratorium on Easter Egg Responses Until After Vol. 3

James Gunn is no longer entertaining guesses about that mysterious Easter egg from Guardians of the Galaxy. If you think you've cracked the code, you won't be able to confirm it until after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, as whatever it is seemingly tied to a spoiler for the final chapter of Gunn's Guardians trilogy. The infamous Easter egg, which Gunn has said nobody ever noticed, has been the subject of intense speculation since November 2014, when Gunn mentioned it during a press tour in support of the film's Blu-ray and DVD release.

"I'm putting an official moratorium on responding to guesses about the Easter egg in GotG Vol 1 until after Vol 3 is released," Gunn tweeted. "I don't want to affect anyone's enjoyment of Vol 3 if by some chance someone gets the whole thing."

You can see the tweet below.

I'm putting an official moratorium on responding to guesses about the Easter egg in GotG Vol 1 until after Vol 3 is released, because I don't want to affect anyone's enjoyment of Vol 3 if by some chance someone gets the whole thing. Sorry! 🪺 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 2, 2022

Guardians was the first space-set Marvel movie, and in no small part helped establish the look of cosmic adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also contributed to the tone of projects like Thor: Ragnarok and serves as a big-screen companion to something like Doom Patrol or DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

From Marvel, the studio that brought you the global blockbuster franchises of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and The Avengers, comes a new team--the Guardians of the Galaxy. An action-packed, epic space adventure, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the cosmos, where brash adventurer Peter Quill finds himself the object of an unrelenting bounty hunt after stealing a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain with ambitions that threaten the entire universe. To evade the ever-persistent Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with a quartet of disparate misfits--Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon, Groot, a tree-like humanoid, the deadly and enigmatic Gamora and the revenge-driven Drax the Destroyer. But when Peter discovers the true power of the orb and the menace it poses to the cosmos, he must do his best to rally his ragtag rivals for a last, desperate stand – with the galaxy's fate in the balance. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is presented by Marvel Studios.

Guardians of the Galaxy was released on August 1, 2014, and is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital. You can stream it for free on Disney+.