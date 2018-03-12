‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ to Guest Star Henry Winkler and Raven-Symone

Henry Winkler, Raven-Symone, and Ming-Na Wen are set to guest star on Disney XD‘s animated series Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!

The guest stars were announced along with the March 18th premiere date and the release of a new trailer, which can be seen above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Henry Winkler is best known for his iconic role as Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on Happy Days. Raven-Symone the star of Disney Channel series That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home. Ming-Na Wen is one of the stars of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on ABC.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout Is the third season of the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series. The Guardians are riding high after arresting Thanos, but are soon brought back down to reality when they’re framed by the Collector. In order to clear their names, the Guardians will have to visit new universes, participate in a sting operation within the Nova Corps, and bring a secret invasion to light.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout features returning voice stars Will Friedle as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Trevor Devall as Rocket Raccoon, Vanessa Marshall as Gamora, David Sobolov as Drax the Destroyer, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Groot.

The new season shares its subtitle with the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout Disney Parks ride. Speaking to Marvel.com, Marvel’s senior vice president of animation and family entertainment Cort Lane explained the connection between the ride and the series.

“I love the ride, love the story of the ride, and since we knew and were involved in the development to some extent, we could incorporate Tivan’s collection and the Guardians’ escape,” Lane said. “But the Collector wants revenge and they pay a price, and particularly mid-season, they’re up against the wall. But before that happens, a lot of fun and interesting things occur for the Guardians. They get rich and famous and how they individually deal with that reveals a lot about each character and is pretty funny in some cases. But the team needs to come back together midseason, with the Collector after them. That brings us into a storyline that we’ve talked about at cons, called ‘Black Vortex,’ where the Guardians go into different dimensions, which are animated in different styles. I can’t talk about those individual stories, but there’s a story for each of the Guardians and that’s a really exciting creative leap for us and that leads us through the second part of the season.”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout premieres on Sunday, March 18th at 8 am ET on Disney XD and DisneyNOW.

—

