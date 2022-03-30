Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special First Look Photos Tease Chaos in Beverly Hills

The Guardians of the Galaxy have gone from an obscure piece of Marvel Comics trivia to a household name, largely thanks to James Gunn’s blockbuster interpretation of them onscreen. In addition to two films and an upcoming third installment, Gunn is also set to bring about the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is currently being filmed for a debut on Disney+. While a lot of details surrounding the special are under wraps, a new set of photos published by The Direct showcase what filming is entailing. In particular, that includes a series of police cars set up to look like the Beverly Hills Police, outside of houses and lawns adorned with Christmas decorations. At the moment, there’s no context for these photos, but it certainly does seem to hint that part of the special will be taking part on Earth.

“The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Gunn recently revealed to RadioTimes.com. “It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

“And it’s out pretty soon,” Gunn pointed out. “You know, it’s out this Christmas. It’s not like people have to wait that long.”

Marvel.com previously revealed the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn. With Vol. 3 also poised to weave both Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and a mysterious character played by Chukwudi Iwuji into the saga’s ensemble, it doesn’t seem out of the question that one or even both of them could technically make a first cameo appearance in the special, especially as Gunn previously indicated that it will be essential viewing before the film.

“It’s in-canon, it’s about the Guardians, you’re gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Vol. 3, and it’s great. I’m really happy with it,” Gunn told Collider on the press tour for The Suicide Squad last year.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is slated for a Holiday 2022 release window. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

