Guardians Of The Galaxy Director Reveals Vow He Made With Dave Bautista And Chris Pratt

The cast and crew of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy movie are very much a family. From the time production began on the film, it was clear that those working on the movie were going to become and stay a tightly knit group. As it turns out, some of those involved made a pact together when the film was hitting theaters and it is one which director James Gunn thinks has held up over time.

Around the time of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, director James Gunn sat with stars Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista for a Q&A in an Apple Store. This was a moment of awakening for the trio as they realized what was coming. “It was at this show we could see [Guardians of the Galaxy] was going to be big,” Gunn said in a tweet. “Backstage, Dave Bautista, [Chris Pratt], & I put our arms around each other & vowed to remain down-to-earth, honest, & kind no matter how our external worlds changed. I think 7 pray we’ve all 3 kept that promise.”

Check out the tweet from Gunn, complete with images from the event at the Apple Store, below.

It was at this show we could see GotG was going to be big. Backstage, @DaveBautista, @prattprattpratt & I put our arms around each other & vowed to remain down-to-earth, honest, & kind no matter how our external worlds changed. I think & pray we’ve all 3 kept that promise. ❤️ https://t.co/WLJeu4KKY3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 12, 2019

Gunn, Pratt, and Bautista were right about Guardians of the Galaxy being “big.” The film went on to gross more than $773 million worldwide, including a $333 million domestic haul. It also prompted a sequel in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with a third installment on the way, expected for 2022.

The Guardians of the Galaxy characters instantly became fan favorites, including the talking tree named Groot who has since become a household name. They went on to appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, crossing over with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and might have a role in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2021.

