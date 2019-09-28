Guardians of the Galaxy: Marvel Star Says “Universe Righted Itself” After James Gunn Was Rehired for Vol. 3

Just over a year ago, filmmaker James Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Months later, the filmmaker found himself rehired for the same film, a move one Marvel Cinematic Universe star says happened in an effort for the universe to right itself. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Ant-Man star — and personal Gunn friend — David Dastmalchian about some of his upcoming projects and that’s when the actor admitted everything just felt right once again.

“The fact that he’s [James Gunn] making The Suicide Squad, the fact that he’s making f—ing Guardians 3 fills my little nerdy soul with so much joy,” Dastmalchian says. “Because you know, when I read that he was back on Guardians 3, there was something that just felt like…as crazy as a moment that we’re living in right now…I felt like the universe righted itself just slightly. I think that all of us are so grateful that that man is making movies in this genre.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It should be noted the tidbit came at a part in the conversation when I tried talking about Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, a movie Dastmalchian has been confirmed to appear in. The actor ended up being pretty tight-lipped regarding the movie, but he didn’t shy away from raving about Gunn and his work on the film.

“I mean, here’s what I can tell you. There’s this man in the universe, in the galaxy named James and he’s the master of just a form of storytelling that I think doesn’t just entertain audiences, it literally transports audiences,” he tells us.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date while The Suicide Squad is set for release August 6, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What do you hope to see in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Disney