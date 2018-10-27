Karen Gillan Feels Sure ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Will Continue

There are a lot of questions surrounding the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which has suffered a series of setbacks in recent months.

But Nebula actress Karen Gillan is confident the third film will get back on track at Marvel Studios, after James Gunn was fired from directing duties by Walt Disney Studios boss Alan Horn. Gillan spoke on The Wrap’s Shoot This Now podcast about the Guardians delays.

“I actually don’t know [what’s going on with Guardians 3], it’s the honest answer,” Gillan said. “I feel like they’re talking about it and trying to figure out what the next best move is. I’m hoping that it all comes together and we get to tell the story. It would be nice to continue it.”

When asked if she thinks there’s a chance that Marvel Studios and Disney would end the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise prematurely, Gillan plainly said no.

“I’m sure they will [continue]. I feel like they will. I don’t really think there’s a chance they won’t [continue the Guardians franchise].”

Gillan revealed that they just finished filming the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, promising it will be a good movie, but refusing to give anymore details — mostly because she didn’t know about the plot.

Fans are curious if the Guardians are being downplayed for the future, and whether the reshoots for Avengers 4 were meant to write the team out entirely and negate the need for a third Guardians of the Galaxy film. Those fears were intensified when Disney dropped a third Marvel movie from the 2020 slate of film releases.

Recent rumors also came out about Marvel’s two 2020 films, indicating that it will be taken up by two new franchises: Black Widow and The Eternals.

However, there’s still hope for the Guardians of the Galaxy according to James Gunn’s own brother Sean Gunn, who plays Kraglin in the franchise as well as providing the motion capture performance for Rocket Raccoon.

“I don’t really know yet what’s going on with Guardians 3,” Gunn said. “I know that Disney still wants to make the movie. I know that they have every intention of using the script that my brother wrote. Obviously, that was a very unfortunate situation for everybody, most of all him, but I am also somebody who had been preparing to spend half a year making that movie and now that’s up in the air.”

We’ll see what happens with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the coming months.