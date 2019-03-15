‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Marvel Fans React to James Gunn’s Statement About Being Rehired

James Gunn has been one of the most active Marvel Cinematic Universe directors on social media, regularly engaging with fans in a number of ways. Unfortunately, it was his use of social media and offensive jokes he has shared on Twitter early in his career that led to Disney firing him as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gunn has been on a hiatus from Twitter, with fans being disappointed not only by his firing but also from the lack of insight the filmmaker would offer fans about his films.

Following news of Disney reversing their decision and rehiring Gunn for the third Guardians film, Gunn shared an emotional thank you to all of his fans.

“I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months,” Gunn shared on Twitter. “I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.”

Fans quickly began to flood the director with positive messages of support and appreciation for his words.

