‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Sean Gunn Thinks It Would Be a “Disservice” to Fans to Not Make Third Film

Marvel fans have no promising leads in regards to when we can expect to ever see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, though star of the series Sean Gunn recently promised that it will come together eventually, despite not knowing exactly how the film will take shape.

“I don’t know exactly how that’s all gonna work,” Gunn shared with Variety. “But I feel like we are going to make the third movie, I’m excited to make it, I think it’s a disservice to the fans if we didn’t make it and I know the people who worked on the Guardians movies are really a family, and we’re gonna come together and make the best movie we can regardless of who’s in charge.”

He added, “I just have this feeling everything’s gonna work itself out.”

These comments echo a promise the actor made earlier this year to the Associated Press.

“Well, my brother is doing Suicide Squad 2 right now, which I’m really excited about and I know he’s really excited about,” Gunn confirmed. “I don’t know what’s going on beyond that. I mean, Guardians 3 is gonna get made. We’re gonna make that movie, and we’ll figure out what happens there, but you know, everything ends up having a way of working itself out I think.”

James Gunn, Sean’s brother, directed the first two films in the saga and was attached to direct the third, landing sometime in 2020, yet when obscene jokes he made earlier in his career surfaced on social media, Disney parted ways with the filmmaker as to avoid controversy. The filmmaker’s career is far from over, as he has been tapped to write and potentially direct The Suicide Squad for the DC Extended Universe.

With the film originally expected to land in theaters in 2020 and with reports that Marvel Studios would use the script written by Gunn, many fans assumed the studio would prioritize finding a new director. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, however, clarified that the studio has more pressing endeavors that will be developed more quickly.

“I mean, when it was pushed back, it was pushed back,” Feige shared with Collider. “Meaning the release date, because it’s not coming out—although we’ve never announced a release date actually, but it was gonna happen sooner rather than later, initially of course. Outside of knowing that we’re gonna use [James Gunn’s] draft, [we have] been focusing on other projects.”

