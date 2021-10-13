Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Confirms Adam Warlock as “Key Character”

When Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal released the launch trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy yesterday, we noted that the trailer included a brief stinger with what looked like was the character Adam Warlock, an extremely important cosmic Marvel character. As it turns out, it was, in fact, Adam Warlock as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has itself confirmed as much over on social media. And that’s very exciting for the possible plot of the video game.

As we noted when speculating that the launch trailer stinger was Adam Warlock, his inclusion isn’t actually all that shocking. The Universal Church of Truth is a major in the video game, and the organization famously worshipped an evil version of Adam Warlock called the Magus. Given that we now know that this is, in fact, Adam Warlock in the trailer, it all but confirms that the Magus is behind the Universal Church of Truth.

“We certainly did our homework, and we certainly immersed ourselves in the lore of the comics, and we read tons of stuff and everything,” said Mary DeMarle, Senior Narrative Director on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, when ComicBook.com previously asked about references, Easter eggs, and canon in the title. “And then we created our own universe, our own story within our universe, and so then we had to start filling it up with stuff. So sometimes we fill it up with Easter eggs like the Dazzler poster, and sometimes we put a little more significance into it.”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this month on October 26th. It is available to pre-order now wherever such things are sold, and pre-ordering the title gets an outfit pack full of throwback outfits for the Guardians. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy so far? Are you excited about the official reveal of Adam Warlock? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!