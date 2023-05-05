James Gunn Updates Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Efforts

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is one of the Marvel filmmakers who is more active on social media than others. Following Monday's announcement of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arriving in theaters on May 5, 2023, Gunn has shared a few fun bits about the upcoming film with his Twitter followers (while also peppering in updates from his The Suicide Squad movie and HBO Max's Peacemaker series). The director recently pointed out that it was "lucky" this third Marvel movie for him did not get its originally planned release date of May 2020, as it provided him with an opportunity to carry out other projects and form relationships on those sets which wouldn't have otherwise come about. Still, there is plenty GotG content in Gunn's feed to marvel over.

First, Gunn shared the big news with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 title card complete with its release date. This news dropped with a sizzle reel from Marvel Studios on Monday which also included Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's release date and Black Panther's Wakanda Forever sequel title, along with Captain Marvel's sequel title being revealed as The Marvels. Until Monday, the third GotG film had been announced but never dated.

See Gunn's tweet about the date below!

See you all in theaters two years from Wednesday. 5.5.23 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/5XKDkSOYGu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 3, 2021

Just less than two years away, for the fans this release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 feels like it is a lifetime away. After all, the trilogy will be celebrating its ninth birthday in 2023!

However, for Gunn, this date is anything but far away. "It's a little stressful that the release date is so close," Gunn said to a fan whose perspective was the film being far away. "Apparently you and I look at these things differently." The production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be a massive, time consuming effort. Not only is Gunn filming the third movie in the trilogy but he will also be filming footage for the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride coming to Disney World's EPCOT park and the Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special episode.

No. But it’s a little stressful that the release date is so close. Apparently you and I look at these things differently. https://t.co/JTXbFklX8x — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 5, 2021

Perhaps the biggest news, though -- Gunn confirmed the cast of the filml!

Star-Lord will be played by Chris Pratt! Drax will be played by Dave Bautista! Mantis is played by Pom Klmentieff! Nebula is played by Karen Gillan! Kraglin is played by Sean Gunn! She's not mentioned in the tweet but, yes, Zoe Saldana will also be there as Gamora with Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper voicing Groot and Rocket, respectively.

Check out the (not so) huge casting news!

Despite the delays to the film, Gunn assures fans the story of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has not been impacted in any significant way.

"Not much," has changed, Gunn said. "Most of the tweaks have been creative choices. The Guardians' path has been set for a long time." It's a journey which is going to pick up in the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, in addition to the story of the first two Guardians movies. One thing that hasn't changed: Gunn still plans for Vol. 3 to be his last movie with the franchise.

No, not much. Most of the tweaks have been creative choices. The Guardians’ path has been set for a long time. https://t.co/4uavYoVJHt — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 5, 2021

Hats off to Gunn for keeping us all updated despite his tremendously booked schedule.

"Between now & [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releasing], we have The Suicide Squad, the Peacemaker TV series, the Guardians Holiday Special & the Guardians ride at [Disney World] all coming out," Gunn explained. "Last year I wrote over 500 pages of script that'll all bee shot over the next year. I'm busy!"

Between now & then we have The Suicide Squad, the Peacemaker TV series, the Guardians Holiday Special & the Guardians ride at Disneyland all coming out. Last year I wrote over 500 pages of script that’ll all be shot over the next year. I’m busy! (But thanks for being excited.) https://t.co/igqzB5ONLc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2021

