The Harshest Reactions to Venom Not Being in the ‘Venom’ Trailer

The Venom trailer is dominating discussion at the moment, and unfortunately, it isn’t necessarily of the positive variety.

Now, it is important to note that this newest footage is listed as a teaser trailer, which is by nature not supposed to give away the farm. Still, fans don’t seem to be reacting well to it overall, and while there are a few reasons why there is one that sticks out more than most.

That would be the fact that Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie Brock in the film, is never actually shown with the Venom symbiote. The symbiote itself is shown, however, amongst a few different containers at one particular sequence in the trailer. There is also a part of the trailer that shows a black substance moving through Hardy’s veins in his neck.

That’s all well and good, but there are plenty disappointed that he never fully appears in the costume. There’s a variety of opinions about the subject, which ranger from pure outrage to the understanding fans who acknowledge that CGI work hasn’t even had a chance to make much headway, and since the suit will be mostly CGI, there was little chance it would appear in the first trailer

That’s all well and good, but many on social media aren’t letting it slide, and question whether it was right to release a trailer at all if their lead character wasn’t ready for primetime. Some reactions have been particularly harsh or comedic, and we’ve collected some of the standout reactions here.

Hit the next slide to see the harshest reactions to the Venom trailer!

Matthew A. Cherry

Sometimes a GIF can express what words can’t, and a trailer without Venom actually in it was the perfect fit for one. Cue an expression rollercoaster of joy, shock, and then anger.

*Let’s debut a Venom teaser without showing Venom*



The Internet: pic.twitter.com/e8kpehvj6l — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 8, 2018

Greg Wyshynski

Some used it an opportunity to try and envision the meeting where this teaser trailer was hashed out, throwing in some other movie comparisons for good measure.

“Sir, should we put Venom in this Venom trailer?”

“DID THEY PUT DINOSAURS IN THE FIRST JURASSIC PARK TRAILER?”

“Yeah, like, all of them.”

“OK … WELL…. THE CGI ISN’T READY BUT BLACK PANTHER IS NEXT WEEK AND TOM HARDY’S BACK AND NECK ARE ITS OWN SPECIAL EFFECT.” https://t.co/zdhmUzYqrE — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 8, 2018

Gamespot

A jab can hurt even more when the person throwing it uses your own footage against you, and that’s exactly what Gamestop did, using the ending of the teaser as a perfect reason to their post.

When you realize Venom isn’t in the Venom trailer. pic.twitter.com/3Ywb473T3a — GameSpot (@gamespot) February 8, 2018

Robbie Collin

It’s easy to understand why there are some viewers disappointed at no actual appearance of Hardy in costume, but the poor CT Scanner did nothing to get dragged into this argument right?

I mean, if *I* were doing a Venom trailer I’d probably tease the actual symbiote, since it’s what makes the character fun and unique and lots of people don’t know about it? But maybe there’s a big audience for Tom Hardy in a CT scanner ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) February 8, 2018

Arminies

Arminies decided to put the trailer in perspective, comparing it to Marvel’s upcoming Captain Marvel film, and gauging the reaction if it were similar to Venom.

IMAGINE for a second that Tomorrow we get the First Captain Marvel Teaser Trailer And it features No Suit, flight or her powers… You would all fn destroy Marvel for it and headline “Captain Marvel in development Trouble” would be the headlines. That’s #Venom — Arminies ?? (@Arminies) February 8, 2018

Arminies would add another jab later, comparing the trailer to Mission Impossible clips.

Mr. Gojira95

You know it’s bad when Spider-Man 3 gets used as an example to aspire to. To be fair though, he did reveal he was joking, but the point still stuck.

When Spider Man 3 showed more Venom than the new teaser. pic.twitter.com/RTf03zZsI1 — Mr.Gojira95 (@MrGojira95) February 8, 2018

Brian Lynch

No one puts things into perspective like Ian Malcolm, and I dare you not to read this in his voice.

Ah, now eventually you DO plan to have Venom in your, in your VENOM movie, right? Hello? pic.twitter.com/4yHXRY38f6 — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 8, 2018

Heather Antos

One of the criticisms is the generic feeling of the action here, which doesn’t feel distinctly Venom in nature. Heather Antos had several thoughts on the matter.

I’m very curious to learn more about the audience the Venom marketing team thought that trailer was for… — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) February 8, 2018

Rob Cabrera

There are other fans who get the whole “teaser” aspect of it all, but they are still disappointed with the lack of one killer shot.

Matthew Buck

Others don’t see the point of releasing a trailer if it isn’t ready with at least one shot to entice fans and viewers alike.

If it’s too early to even show a single shot of the title character in your trailer… maybe just don’t release a trailer? #Venom — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) February 8, 2018

Matt

If fans are made about Venom not appearing in the trailer, imagine what they would feel like if he didn’t appear in the movie until the end of the entire film.

UNILAD Film

The Spider-Man movie references continue with this one of J. Jonah Jameson, played by the talented J.K. Simmons.

Exhibitor Relations

Exhibitor Relations feels it all comes down to first impressions, though there are exceptions to that rule.

You get one, ONE chance to make a first impression. Okay, maybe two, but that’s it. Well, three, but seriously, no more than that. Let’s hope Sony is hiding more than they’re showing. VENOM. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) February 8, 2018

STEEL

Sometimes you just have to look to Office Space to sum things up perfectly, and thankfully it didn’t disappoint.

