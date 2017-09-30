‘The Gifted’ Is “Thinking” About Polaris And Havok’s Relationship

Fans looking forward to The Gifted now know that Polaris’s relationship to Magneto will be intact, but what about her romance with fellow X-Man, and brother of Cyclops, Alex “Havok” Summers?

The Gifted creator Matt Nix is a little less certain about how that relationship may play out in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I will say, from a comic perspective, her relationship with Havok is something we haven’t nailed down when that would be or how that would happen,” Nix told CBR. “He’s in the movies. He’s not part of the show. It either needs to be far in the future or far in the past, because there’s certain things we can’t do. But, to all the comic fans, it’s absolutely something we think about. How do we navigate this? We care about this history and how do we figure out our version of this history?”

Some speculation about the possibility of seeing Polaris and Havok together in live-action cropped up around an Instagram post shared by Emma Dumont, who play Polaris on The Gifted. The photo showed Dumont with Lucas Till, the actor who plays Havok in the X-Men movies.

💚💙 love this cutie! A post shared by Emma Dumont (@emmadumont) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Apparently, fans shouldn’t read too much into the photo just yet, but there could be potential for something to occur in the future.

In the Marvel Comics Universe, Havok and Polaris were among the first new mutants to join the X-Men following the original five. Their romance persisted for decades, though Iceman and others tried to get between them at times. Their bond continued even when they left the X-Men to start a new version of the government-backed mutant team called X-Factor.

In more recent years, their relationship has fallen apart. Havok left a more recent incarnation of X-Factor to join the Avengers Unity Squad, where he fell for the Wasp. Polaris stayed with X-Factor and later reconnected with her father, Magneto, and is now teaching the time-displaced original five X-Men in the pages of X-Men Blue. Havok and Polaris even fought against each other on opposite sides of the mutant split during Secret Empire.

The Gifted premieres Monday, October 2nd at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.