Hawkeye: Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Linda Cardellini’s Appearance in New Trailer

A new Hawkeye trailer dropped today and featured more of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) having arrow-filled, holiday adventures in New York City. When the first trailer was released last month, some fans noticed that one important figure was missing: Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton. Laura, along with the rest of Clint’s family, were blipped back at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but her absence in the first trailer and Clint’s sudden appearance in New York had some folks speculating a break-up (after all, Clint did some unforgivable things during those five years they were gone). However, today’s new trailer featured the return of Cardellini!

While Cardellini was only in a brief shot of the trailer, she’s currently a trending topic on Twitter. There hasn’t been much Laura content in the MCU over the years, but fans of the actor are just happy she’s back on their screens. Before taking a look at some of the best tweets about Cardellini’s appearance in the new Hawkeye trailer, check out what she said last year about wanting to make a Laura Barton movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, you know, it was one of those things where I was sort of brought into the universe and it truly is its own universe. It’s its own entity with this fandom that is incredible and to be part of it is, I don’t know, it’s pretty fun,” Cardellini told Collider. “My daughter’s friends love it. It’s one of those kinds of things, you know? So it’s always fun. I mean, would I love to see a Laura Barton movie? Sure! But I don’t think that’s gonna happen. I think people are more interested in the superheroes.”

You can check out some of the Hawkeye tweets devoted to Cardellini below…

Raise the Alarms!

IMPORTANT LINDA CARDELLINI SIGHTING pic.twitter.com/j724R2gaWx — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) October 14, 2021

We Need It Now

Linda Cardellini is now confirmed for #Hawkeye and I will simply not be surviving this show. Can't wait for Clint to tell Laura he's adopted a rambunctious teenager and her dog pic.twitter.com/ywUerinNNj — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) October 14, 2021

Let’s Talk

HELLO, CAN I INTEREST YOU IN TALKING ABOUT LAURA BARTON AND LINDA CARDELLINI FINALLY SHOWING UP IN THE #HAWKEYE TRAILER? pic.twitter.com/lBFbwsedG4 — Andrea Towers ⧗ (@_atowers) October 14, 2021

Would Watch

Just make Linda Cardellini Hawkeye instead https://t.co/MYscKHQeS5 — Justine Peres Smith (@redroomrantings) October 14, 2021

Stacked Cast

Hailee Steinfeld, Linda Cardellini, Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh in one show? Yes, please. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/ewSYLOkzMz — Hailee Steinfeld News (@HSteinfeldNews) October 14, 2021

Hoping For More

…and introducing Linda Cardellini as “wife on the phone” https://t.co/F8GD0dUsZm — Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) October 14, 2021

Whatever Works

https://twitter.com/lunarmrvl/status/1448773903145385986?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

You Love To See It

linda cardellini appearing for a second in the hawkeye trailer and she’s trending… her power pic.twitter.com/HLUExl8eiq — b (@milfsuniverse) October 14, 2021

In Conclusion