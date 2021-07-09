Hawkeye: Florence Pugh Reacts to First Official Photo

✖

Since Disney+'s Hawkeye began filming, we have gotten many glimpses of set photos ranging from Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) new costume to images of Lucky the Pizza Dog (Jolt the Golden Retriever). However, yesterday saw the release of the first official photo from the series, which also included the news that the show will be premiering in November. The image featured Renner alongside Hailee Steinfeld, who is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the series as Kate Bishop. Many fans online reacted to the news, and they're not the only ones. Florence Pugh, who will be reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova in Hawkeye, took to Instagram to react to the image of Renner and Steinfeld.

"November 24th.. I now want a bow and arrow. Muchos love to @haileesteinfeld and @jeremyrenner, can’t wait to see you there 🔥 #Hawkeye," Pugh wrote. The star also shared Steinfeld's post to her Instagram Stories and captioned it "Yes Please!!!" She even commented on her co-star's post, writing, "YEEEEEEEHAW!! I can’t wait to watch and text you all the times I squeal. ❤️" You can check out Pugh's post below:

Recently, Pugh spoke with ComicBook.com and opened up about the future of her character.

"First of all, I think when I came on board there wasn't even any conversations of whether there'd be this scene or that scene or a future Yelena," Pugh explained of the movie's post-credits scene. "It was just like, 'Get involved, get stuck in.' And I was so grateful to be invited. Going forward, I think the most wonderful thing and the scary thing is that, obviously, I've got major shoes to fill. It's just been really wonderful seeing all the ways that Scarlett's [Johansson] changed conversation about her character. And I think for me, whatever future there is, I would love to, I suppose, follow in her footsteps in that way. How do we make Yelena different, how do we make her stand out? How do we make her powerful? And that's going to be an ongoing, I hope, conversation. Yeah, I suppose follow in Scarlett's footsteps in that way, changing it."

Black Widow is still playing in select theatres and is available to purchase on Disney+ Premier Access, and Hawkeye is expected to premiere on November 24th. Marvel's 2021 also line-up includes What If... premiering on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th. Ms. Marvel is also expected to be premiere sometime this year.