Marvel Fans Are Demanding To Know When Ms. Marvel Releases After Hawkeye News

Earlier today, the news dropped that Hawkeye would officially be premiering on Disney+ on November 24th, which means the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 schedule is almost completely set. Almost. The only other project that's expected to be released this year that doesn't have a release date is Ms. Marvel, the Disney+ series that is set to star Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. Now that Hawkeye's release date has been set, Marvel fans are eager to find out when Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+, with many speculating that it might get pushed to 2022.

"She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Sana Amanat, one of Kamala's co-creators, previously told Inquirer. "I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times."

You can check out some tweets from eager Ms. Marvel fans below...