Marvel Fans Are Demanding To Know When Ms. Marvel Releases After Hawkeye News
Earlier today, the news dropped that Hawkeye would officially be premiering on Disney+ on November 24th, which means the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 schedule is almost completely set. Almost. The only other project that's expected to be released this year that doesn't have a release date is Ms. Marvel, the Disney+ series that is set to star Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. Now that Hawkeye's release date has been set, Marvel fans are eager to find out when Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+, with many speculating that it might get pushed to 2022.
"She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Sana Amanat, one of Kamala's co-creators, previously told Inquirer. "I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times."
You can check out some tweets from eager Ms. Marvel fans below...
THE Question
Ok, when's Ms. Marvel streaming tho?— The Marvelous Da7️⃣e Gonzales (@Da7e) July 29, 2021
Before Or After Hawkeye?
So is Ms. Marvel premiering before or after Hawkeye? It has to be before, right? Considering how it’s confirmed for 2021? I’m just trying to map out where it’ll go- pic.twitter.com/oPTunvrg4W— Croc (@Croc_Block) July 29, 2021
2022 Is Looking Likely...
Hmm, so Ms. Marvel would have to overlap with What If…? a bit to be finished in time for Hawkeye to begin if Ms. Marvel is sticking to 2022. https://t.co/vNhylQj8IS— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 29, 2021
...Because Overlap
With ‘Hawkeye’ set to premiere on Thanksgiving, and assuming it’s a 6-episode series, it will run until Dec. 29th. That means we probably won’t see ‘Ms. Marvel’ debut until late January/early February 2022. I don’t see Marvel overlapping shows this year. pic.twitter.com/CioPfzkaZV— Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) July 29, 2021
What's the Truth?!
A week ago they said Ms. Marvel was coming by 2021 and now they’re backtracking— ᱬ Alex saw Black Widow ᱬ (@manivision03) July 29, 2021
pic.twitter.com/H9P6eytqOF
We're Waiting, Marvel
us expecting the date for ms marvel pic.twitter.com/x2zgsvwIHb— abby (@lipasloki) July 29, 2021
So Sad
hawkeye is coming ms marvel is— ellie⁷ ⨂ loves logan (@L0KIWILSON) July 29, 2021
out on nov 24 moved to 2022 pic.twitter.com/7FasZKwPcG
How About a Trailer?
We're gonna need that Ms Marvel and No way home trailer immediately #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/7mgmVwjCjC— Koalaツ (@PapaKoalaYT) July 29, 2021
2022 Could Be A Marvelous Year, Though
No way Ms. Marvel drops this year. I'm hoping to be wrong about that. But from the looks of it, it ain't happenin. They might hold off and drop it right before #TheMarvels drops next year.— Martin Luther Kang the Conqueror Jr #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) July 29, 2021
A Good Rule
As I've said a billion times, I'm not predicting release dates. Last update from Disney (Investor Day) had Ms. Marvel before Hawkeye. That's what I go by. Until I hear something from them, I'll continue to go by it.— Charles I Don't Know About NWH Trailer Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) July 29, 2021
Twitter Demands
Ms. Marvel trending after the Hawkeye news. People wanna know what’s going on! pic.twitter.com/cOua5Csmpf— Ms. Marvel UK⚡️ (@MsMarvelUK) July 29, 2021