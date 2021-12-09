Hawkeye Includes Awesome Kate Bishop Easter Egg You Might Have Missed

Throughout the first four episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+ fans have been on a major Easter egg hunt finding moments, lines of dialogue, and references not only to the larger MCU but also teases and moments pulled directly from the Matt Fraction/David Aja run on the Hawkeye comic series. The show largely takes its cues from that two-year run on the archer and it’s also taking some of its fashion choices. As noticed by some fans, the fourth episode of Hawkeye features a sweater for Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop that comes directly from the source material. Check it out below!

In addition to little moments like this the Hawkeye TV series takes a lot of cues from Fraction and Aja’s work on the characters. The opening credits are largely influenced by the design work of Aja in the pages of the series while big plot points and full characters come directly from the series. Lucky the pizza dog, the tracksuit draculas, and Kazi are all lifted from this specific run on Hawkeye, but the references don’t end there as full lines of dialogue are lifted and used in the show as well (thought sometimes who delivers it is changed).

“The double act was what did it,” Fraction revealed to EW about pairing Clint Barton and Kate Bishop together for his comic series. “It was a relationship I hadn’t seen before, and hadn’t written before. I realized it was about the two of them, and him specifically, being compulsively unable to stop trying to help people, even on his days off, and what it meant for this young woman to fall into his orbit: What a blessing and curse that would be for her. He’s not a healthy role model. If you take this good man who’s also a damaged person, what kind of a mentor would he make? What could the mentor teach the mentee, and what could the mentee teach the mentor? It took me a while to realize I was writing an abuse narrative, a story about abuse survivors, but before I could articulate that I knew that’s what I was writing.”

Fraction went on to note that some mental images he had of Kate in the series would be a major source of inspiration for him..

“I had in my head this image of her with her nose busted, with a tooth knocked out, smiling,” Fraction added. “I knew I was writing to that image. I didn’t know where it was coming or what it meant, but I saw her with the crap knocked out of her, smiling because she knew she hadn’t lost. That was my moment of ‘okay, I know who that is, I know who I’m writing.’ And we got to it! It ended up being her mugshot on the first page of issue #20, the last one that Annie drew.”

