Hawkeye Comic Writer Matt Fraction Was Consulting Producer on the Show, Almost Cameoed as Tracksuit Mafia

From the moment a Hawkeye series was first announced, most Marvel fans anticipated it pulling heavily from the iconic comic series from David Aja and Matt Fraction. Not only does it pull from that series significantly, but Fraction is listed as a consulting producer on the Disney+ show. Fraction himself revealed his show credit in a recent interview, and it’s in that same chat the comic writer mentioned he nearly appeared in a cameo role—just as his wife Kelly Sue DeConnick did in Captain Marvel.

“I am, I think, credited as consulting producer, though, I’d have to check with my agent and probably just read the credits, but it’s the best because I get to take all the credit,” Fraction recently told The Ringer. “And I get to cast glory and David and Annie and hope none of the blame. I read scripts and offered thoughts. And that was in sort of throughout the process.

That’s when the writer revealed a combination of COVID-related shutdowns and some personal developments ultimately prohibited from appearing as one of the “bros” in the Tracksuit Mafia.

“I was supposed to be a tracksuit. It was gonna fit, but between COVID, [this] was before shots were really happening and my immunocompromised mother lives with us and traveling was kind of a thing,” Fraction added. “And we got a pandemic puppy. So between quite feeling cool to travel and a puppy, I didn’t get to be a tracksuit. So I was this close to being a tracksuit. Other than that consultant producer.”

Fraction and Aja created Lucky the Pizza Dog, the beloved character that’s appeared in much of the show’s marketing.

Hawkeye debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

